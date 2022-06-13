Cape Town [South Africa], June 13 (ANI): 'Bigg Boss15' finalist, Pratik Sehajpal along with famous TikToker Faisal Sheikh aka Mr. Faisu and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Rajiv Adatia, shared a new fun video from the sets of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12' which is going viral over the social media.

Pratik shared the video on Instagram and captioned it as, "Meri Jaan Meri Jaan Meri Jaan."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ceu7b9SAxiu/

In the video, Pratik is seen with Mr. Faisu, making fun of their co-contestant Rajiv Adatia, over his funny look.

Rajiv, on the other hand, can be seen with his face painted in black, with an angry look.

"Ab dekh tu kamine!!!!!!!!!!!" Adatia commented on the video with an angry emoji.

This fun video of Pratik is getting a lot of funny reactions from the fans.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12' is currently being shot in South Africa, with Rohit Shetty returning back as the host of the show.

Along with Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal Sheikh, and Rajiv Adatia, television actor Shivangi Joshi, Kanika Mann, choreographer Tushar Kalia, TikToker Jannat Zubair, and 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Nishant Bhat are also part of this adventurous show.

Post shoot, all the contestants can be seen having a blast together in Cape Town.

Recently many videos and photos were gone viral over social media from the sets, in which the contestants were seen enjoying their day at the beach.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rohit Shetty's next directorial 'Cirkus', starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles is all set to hit the theatre on Christmas 2022. (ANI)

