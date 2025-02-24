Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): The Maha Kumbh has brought a huge influx of pilgrims to Prayagraj. Bollywood stars also arrived in huge numbers to seek spiritual blessings.

On Monday, we saw stars like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif participating in sacred rituals at Maha Kumbh. Preity Zinta, too, visited Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh mela, which will culminate on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on February 26.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Katrina Kaif Takes a Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam With Mother-in-Law Veena Kaushal Ahead of Maha Shivratri (Watch Video).

Taking to Instagram, Preity dropped a picture from Prayagraj. With her forehead smeared with sacred tilak, the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' star looked extremely happy to be present at the Maha Kumbh.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DGc3tsPzJZe/?hl=en

Also Read | 'Pushpa 3 Mein Item Song Maang Rahi Hai': Urvashi Rautela Meets Sukumar During India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Match in Dubai; Netizens Share Hilarious Reactions (Watch Video).

"All roads lead to the Maha Kumbh. Satyam Shivam Sundaram. #mahakumbh #prayagraj #ting," she captioned the post.

Earlier on Monday afternoon, Katrina Kaif met Swami Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and took his blessings.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

Katrina was accompanied by her mother-in-law. Recently, her husband Vicky Kaushal was spotted taking a holy dip at Maha Kumbh.

According to reports from the Uttar Pradesh government's Information Department, nearly 630 million people had visited the holy site as of Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)