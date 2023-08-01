Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Barbiemania is in full swing. The pink frenzy, inspired by Greta Gerwig's directorial 'Barbie' starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has taken over the entertainment world, leaving an impression on actors worldwide.

Actor Preity Zinta joined the ‘Barbie fever’ as the diva knows how to rock a trend, even if she is a little late for the trend.

Preity took to Instagram to share a video from her recent photoshoot on Tuesday.

She captioned the post, “Channeling my inner Barbie. Did this fun shoot some time ago & couldn’t resist posting it after seeing #Barbie this weekend. LOVED the movie & the fact that the theatre was mostly Pink. So much fun watching a movie after so long. #Barbiethemovie #Movieweekend #Ting.”

In the video, Preity can be seen sitting on a bed in a pink-themed room. She wore a pink dress with bouncy frills and silver heels.

The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ actor smiled and posed for the camera while holding a pink phone. She also jumped and fell on the bed in the video.

Barbie was released in theatres on July 21. The film's lead actors are Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity has worked in various Bollywood films like 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega', 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke', 'Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Heroes'.

Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot with Gene. The couple got married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. The duo became parents to twins in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family." (ANI)

