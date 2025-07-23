Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Malayalam movie star Prithviraj Sukumaran says his Sarzameen co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan has a bright future ahead if he maintains the same work ethic and focus he showed during the making of the upcoming drama film.

Ibrahim, son of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan and actor Amrita Singh, faced brickbats for his debut film "Nadaaniyan". His next film is "Sarzameen", in which he shares screen space with Prithviraj and Kajol.

As someone who comes from a film family, Prithviraj said he can relate to Ibrahim's struggles but believes that the newcomer should remain resilient and optimistic.

“Ibrahim is thinking, ‘I got criticised for my first film.' And if the criticism seems overwhelming, so will the love be when he gets it right. The love will also be overwhelming.

"You will then think, ‘Wow, the world is such a great place to be in.' When that film clicks and that one performance resonates, the audience will love you,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Viewers are very fair, added Prithivraj, giving the example of his career of 20 years

"I've faced a lot of criticism, and I've faced even more love, and I quite like it that way. I like the fact that come Friday, I'm only going to be judged on merit,” he said.

Prithviraj is son of the late Malayalam actor and producer Sukumaran and his filmography include commercial hits like "Classmates" to acclaimed dramas such as "Indian Rupee", "Ennu Ninte Moideen" and "Aadujeevitham".

Recalling his journey in movies, Prithivraj said being part of a well-known film family provided him with a start in the industry.

“I'm fully aware of the fact that I got my first film only because my surname read Sukumaran. But I'm also modest enough to fully understand and reiterate the fact that I only got my first film because of my surname. From then on, it was because people thought there was something in me,” he said.

“That's the good and the bad thing about cinema. You can only be protected, guarded, camouflaged till that Friday. When the film releases, you are in front of a very judicious jury called the audience,” the actor added.

Set against the backdrop of an increasingly volatile Kashmir, “Sarzameen” features Prithviraj in the role of Vijay Menon, a decorated army officer who is also the father of Ibrahim's Harman. Kajol plays the newcomer's on-screen mother.

Prithviraj praised the dedication and hard work that Ibrahim exhibited during the making of “Sarzameen” and added that he has “high hopes” for the young actor.

“I remember the last day of the shoot, I told him personally that, ‘I'm proud of you for the kind of work you have put in for this film. If you think that this volume of work was a one-off and that now you are set, I've news for you, it's not going to get easier, and it's only going to get harder'. If he keeps putting in the same amount of work for each one of his films from here on, I've high hopes for Ibrahim.”

Kayoze, who is making his feature directorial debut with "Sarzameen", said star kids often subjected to judgment due to their legacy.

"Ibrahim has put himself out in the limelight. He's put himself on that canvas where he's allowing the world to judge him, and they are going to be the people who decide whether he succeeds or fails,” the director said.

Kayoze added that he is confident Ibrahim will prove the critics wrong.

“In this zone, in this climate, in this canvas, you are meant to be judged, and you have to prove them wrong. It's not just Ibrahim, it's me as well. Between Ibrahim and me, we have the most to lose from this film.

"So, we've to put our best foot forward. People are going to say things, let them say it, you'll have the last laugh,” the filmmaker added.

“Sarzameen” is set to debut on JioHotstar on July 25.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)