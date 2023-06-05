London [UK], June 5 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra had a fun-filled musical as she attended singer Beyonce's concert, Renaissance World Tour, in London.

Several pictures and videos from the gig surfaced online in which Priyanka is seen dancing her heart out and cheering for the performers.

She attended the concert with her mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka also shared glimpses of the concert and gave a shoutout to Beyonce.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtFMjdWpB1b/?hl=en

"I dream it, I work hard. I grind 'til I own it, I twirl on them haters - Beyonce .Damn! What a woman and what a night.With my main girls @tam2cul @drmadhuakhourichopra So glad you could finally see it @neeshnation #blueivy was amazing dancers we're Thank you #JayZ and Queen @beyonce for the incredible hospitality. Thank you @nickjonas for the most memorable night! Love u baby #renaissanceworldtour," she wrote.

Priyanka opted for a stunning black ensemble for the concert, featuring a cropped blouse and a midi-length skirt. She was twinning with her mother in black. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen reprising her role in Prime Video's spy thriller 'Citadel 2'. Excited about the second season, Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios said, "Citadel is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew. Given the overwhelming number of our customers who have embraced this show, we are not only thrilled to share the premiere episode of Citadel globally without membership, but also confirm that the series will return for a second season." In Bollywood, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in 'Jee Le Zara'. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar. The shoot has not started yet. (ANI)

