Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee left a lasting impression on fans at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, held in Mumbai on Saturday.

'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' star, Prosenjit, stole the spotlight as he walked on the ramp in the black Bengali Kochano Dhoti, impressing the viewers with his impeccable charm and outfit.

The actor, known for his impressive performances in Bengali cinema, was a showstopper for fashion designer Roy Abhisek, whose clothing brand Roy Calcutta showcased its finely crafted designs. Prosenjit expressed his admiration for the designer's work, congratulating him on his success and innovative approach to fashion.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of his ramp walk and wrote, "Cheers to @rabhisek @roy_calcutta_official for setting the stage on fire at Lakme Fashion Week! Proud of your journey, your creativity, and the way you're taking Bengal a step further on the national stage. Keep shining!"

Actor Prosenjit was recently seen in the Neeraj Pandey series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.' He played the role of a clever politician in the series.

In an earlier press conference regarding the series, the actor shared an interesting fact about his work ethics that he "never talks about money" before signing a project.

Speaking to the media, Prosenjit said, "If I read through a character, and it doesn't let me sleep, I make a call to the director and ask them, 'Date kab ka chaahiye?'

He added, "I never talk about the money. My producer friends who are sitting here can vouch for it."

The actor, who has been a part of the Bengali film industry for over four decades, said his role in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter challenged him as an actor. That's when he immediately called the show's creator, Neeraj Pandey, to be a part of it.

The series, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, is a follow-up to Pandey's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, it tells the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power. (ANI)

