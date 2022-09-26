Amid war over recreating the iconic song "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai", seems like all is well between Garba queen Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar. After expressing disappointment against Kakkar for recreating "Maine Payal Hai Chhankai", Falguni has shared a stage with the latter on the sets of Indian Idol. In a video shared by the channel, Neha welcomes Falguni to kickstart Garba night in the singing reality show. Falguni Pathak and Neha Kakkar Share Indian Idol 13 Stage Amidst Their War Over 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai' Remake.

The caption reads, "Indian Idol ke manch par hogi garba night with Falguni Pathak! Dekhiye Indian Idol 13, Theatre Round mein." The clip begins with Neha welcoming 'legendary Falguni ma'am' on the show. Falguni goes on to sing Garba songs as all from judges Neha, Himesh Reshammiya to host Aditya Narayan play dandiya around her.

Falguni has been sharing fans' posts on her Instagram Story in which they have slammed Neha for "ruining" the former's 90s hit song. Falguni, the original singer behind the 90s hit track, reshared fans' posts on Instagram Story, indirectly showing her disapproval of Neha's version titled "O Sajna".

"How long you can go Neha Kakkar? Stop ruining our old classics for us. Falguni Pathak is the OG. Stop with it already," one of the posts on Falguni's Instagram Story read. The original song was released in 1999 and it featured actor Vivan Bhatena and Nikhila Palat. The song was played out as a puppet show in a college fest. The song was a massive hit. The new version was unveiled recently. Priyank Sharma and Dhanashree Verma have featured in the music video of "O Sajna".

Tanishk Bagchi, who is known for recreating old hit Hindi songs, has composed "O Sajna". However, Neha's song did not go down well with many people.

After facing backlash, Neha shared notes in self-appreciation on Instagram. She talked about being self-made and all that she did to attain success as a singer. Falguni Pathak to Take Legal Action Over Neha Kakkar’s Recreation of ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’? Here's What Dandiya Queen Has to Say!

Without taking anyone's name, Neha wrote, "If talking in such a manner, saying such bad things about me, abusing me...makes them feel good and if they think it will ruin my day. Then I'm sorry to inform them that I'm too blessed to have bad days. This God's child is always happy because God himself/herself is keeping me happy."

The promo of 'Indian Idol' featuring Falguni and Neha has garnered netizens' attention. Some even called it a "publicity stunt." "Song ko famous karvane ke liye kya kya karte hai yeh log....pehle social media par lad ke attention grab karte hai phir ek sath TV par perform karte hai. Kya dikhava hai yaar," a social media user commented. "Ye log bs publicity ke lie karte hai sabkuch," another one wrote.