Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) Action drama series "Naxalbari", headlined by Rajeev Khandelwal, will land on the streaming platform ZEE5 on November 28, the makers said on Monday.

The nine-episode series, directed by Partho Mitra, is a fictional account of the protagonist's fightback against a Naxal uprising.

"The story is fast-paced and the fans will definitely find my character indulging in a lot of action scenes, predominantly face to face with the Naxalites.

"Arms and killings are not justified for any cause and sometimes to stop this, you need to take concrete action," Khandelwal, who plays the role of Special Task Force agent Raghav in the series, said in a statement.

"Naxalbari" also features Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Aamir Ali in prominent roles.

The teaser of the series was released today.

