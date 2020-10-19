The makers of Ludo finally dropped the trailer of the film on October 19, 2020, and it has superhit written all over it. With power-packed performers like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in it, the film automatically becomes one of the most awaited ones. The trailer starts with a visual of dice rolling and indeed looks intriguing. However, the USP of the clip is Abhishek Bachchan as a kidnapper talking on the phone. All that being said, just like us, even netizens are going gaga over it. Ludo Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi And Aditya Roy Kapur Promise Crime, Comedy And Quirks In This Anurag Basu Film (Watch Video).

After a detailed social media analysis, we can say that Ludo's trailer is receiving a lot of love from all quarters. From making fun of some dialogues from the trailer via memes to lauding performances of the many actors, Ludo has taken social media by storm. But trust us some memes are so hilarious that you'll not be unable to keep calm. Check out some memes below. Ludo First Poster Out! Anurag Basu’s Upcoming Film Starring Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Bachchan to Release on This Date.

Unlucky Trump?

Hahaha!

#LudoTrailer When my leg accidentally touches the heated silencer pic.twitter.com/WEltdYBRDh — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020

Is This True Ranbir?

#LudoTrailer Ranbir Singh before buying a dress for deepika pic.twitter.com/Qsnj4qwZz4 — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020

LOL!

#LudoTrailer When there is no network in phone Aeroplane mode* pic.twitter.com/epKhSFwSFX — bhargavprdip (@bhargav_prdip) October 19, 2020

Umm!

Me to my dick after watching porn#LudoTrailer pic.twitter.com/hwf7BSKqhn — Akshay Deore (@akkis_eye) October 19, 2020

iPhone 12 Connection!

#LudoTrailer #LudoOnNetflix My friend : Bhai "I phone 12" aa gya hai kese lu😟 Me: Bhai tere paas 2 kidney hai ek bech de😂 My friend : pic.twitter.com/JBod749l0W — memepremii (@hiteshrathore31) October 19, 2020

Well, after looking at the memes above, we are sure you had a blast. Helmed by Anurag Basu, Ludo revolves around four stories which are connected to each other. The movie is set to release on Netflix on November 12 this year. It was initially set to make it in April in theatres but was unable to due to the pandemic. Stay tuned!

