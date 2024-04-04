Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor Rajpal Yadav is all set to come up with 'Kaam Chalu Hai'. Makers on Thursday announced the release date.

Written and directed by Palaash Muchhal (Ardh), 'Kaam Chalu Hai' presents a heartbreaking story, starring Rajpal Yadav, Gia Manek, and Kurangi Nagraj in the lead roles.

Produced by Baseline Ventures under the banner of Baseline Studios and Pal Music and Films, the film is a thought-provoking drama shedding light on the tragic reality of road accidents caused by the deadly potholes prevalent across the country.

'Kaam Chalu Hai' is based on a true story of Manoj Patil, a father who sets an example by channelising his pain into a revolutionary movement. His small, happy world comprises of his daughter Gudiya and wife Radha. Fulfilling his daughter's dream to become a cricketer is his mission in life. His hopes get wings as Gudiya gets selected for a cricket tournament. But his life takes a tragic turn when not only Gudiya's dreams, but her life gets shattered too in a devastating accident due to an irresponsible fault of the administration. How Manoj deals with his daughter passing away is a unique and inspirational story. He turns the mourning into a mission and does something exceptional to protect another daughter from dying the same death as Gudiya.

'Kaam Chalu Hai' has been selected to be included among the films to be promoted by IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Director Palaash Muchhal said, "I am immensely grateful to collaborate again with ZEE5 for the launch of 'Kaam Chalu Hai' and to bring this heartwarming story to viewers across the nation. Following the success of our previous collaboration, I have no doubt that the viewers of ZEE5 will embrace this film wholeheartedly. 'Kaam Chalu Hai' explores a theme often overlooked in our society, shedding light on a harsh reality. With every project, my aim is to resonate with audiences and evoke a sense of connection, and this film does exactly that. I hope the viewers enjoy this film and go back with a renewed hope".

Talking about the film, actor Rajpal Yadav said, "It was wonderful collaborating with Palaash on Ardh and hence, when he approached me for Kaam Chalu Hai, I was invested from the get-go. Kaam Chalu Hai is a deeply moving, inspiring and heartwarming story about a parent who loses his child due to a tragic accident. And, since it is inspired by true incidents, the audience will relate to it on a deeper level. I am looking forward to the viewers' response to the film and I hope that it ends up holding a special place in their hearts as it does in mine".

'Kaam Chalu Hai' will be released on ZEE5 on April 19. (ANI)

