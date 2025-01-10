Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Ahead of the re-release of Japanese-Indian anime film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', the makers on Friday unveiled the trailer which is loaded with breathtaking visuals and epic battles.

The trailer transported viewers to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Prince Rama; Mithila, where he weds Sita; The forest of Panchavati, where Lord Rama Rama spent his exile with Sita and Lakshman and Lanka, the battleground of the legendary clash between Lord Rama and King Ravana, all brought to life in beautifully rendered Japanese anime style.

Conceived by Yugo Sako and Directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, the film is a rare Indo-Japanese collaboration that involved over 450 artists using nearly 100,000 hand-drawn cells.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' will be available in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. Earlier, the film saw its original release at the International Film Festival of India in 1993 and was later showcased on broadcast medium. Most of us remember it as the 'Cartoon Network Ramayana'.

Renowned film-maker Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, who has been closely associated with the project, shared in a press note, "Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama resonates across cultures and continents because it speaks of eternal values--dharma, courage, and love. From Valmiki's epic to adaptations like Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas and Kamban's Ramavataram, this story has inspired millions. It is a privilege to help bring this iconic film back to life for today's generation, who will experience it like never before."

The film is set to release in 4k for the first time in theatres across India on January 24, 2025, and will be theatrically distributed in the country by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment. (ANI)

