With rising excitement, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's theatrical debut film Loveyapa has been eagerly awaited by audiences. The recently released title track offered a glimpse of the film's fervour while further elevating anticipation. Now, the makers have released the trailer of the film. At the grand trailer launch event, Aamir Khan was seen extending his heartfelt wishes to his son, Junaid Khan. ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Film Explores Gen-Z Romance With a Fun Touch of Humour and Secrets (Watch Video).

At the press conference of the trailer launch, Aamir Khan said, "Voh bhi apna phela kadam rakh ra hai toh it’s a very emotional moment for me and i really wish him well i am very proud and happy the way he is conducting himself, bade matlab jis tarah meri ammi ne mujhe parvarish di thi aur reena aur meine junaid aur ayra ko di mujhe lagta hai ki we are really happy with the way voh kese apne career ko har kadam lera hai aur humari prathna aur dua uske saat hai aap dono ke saat hai umm i hope this film is you know huge success for both of you!" Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor Groove to ‘Loveyapa’ Song in Fun Reel, While Boney Kapoor Adds a Hilarious Twist (Watch Video).

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages. Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for this Valentine’s season as the film hits screens on 7th February 2025, embarking on this enchanting journey of love!