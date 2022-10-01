New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Makers of the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1: Shiva' unveiled the 'Kesariya Dance Mix version' on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, director Ayan Mukerji shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "KESARIYA (DANCE MIX) Here We GO...!!!Video Out Now!!! Happy Weekend, Everyone !."

Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Shashwat Singh and Antara Mitra 'Kesariya Dance Mix' version is completely different from the original romantic track sung by Arijit Singh.

In the video, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt could be seen dancing on the streets of Varanasi.

Director Ayan Mukerji previously revealed that 'Kesariya Dance Mix' was the original version that the makers shot for the film, but due to the script's demand Ayan Mukerji converted the groovy version into a romantic track and the makers went for a reshoot.

Produced by Karan Johar 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

The film gathered positive responses from the audience and collected over Rs 300 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

Recently, the makers also unveiled the romantic track 'Rasiya' which received a lot of appreciation.

Meanwhile, Ayan earlier revealed that he has already started working on 'Brahmastra Part-2: Dev'.

Apart from that, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama 'Animal'.

Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen in Karan Johar's next directorial 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra. (ANI)

