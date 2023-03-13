Who could make Ranbir Kapoor spill the secrets? No guesses, it could only be someone from his family! Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to drop a teaser from the upcoming episode of her show What Women Want. Ranbir Kapoor will come as the guest on the show. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Weekend 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor’s Rom-Com Garners Rs 70.24 Crores in India.

In the teaser, Kareena asked Ranbir, "When did you feel with Alia Bhatt that, this is the daal-chawal moment?" "I'd like to consider myself a good husband", quipped Ranbir. For the unversed, 'daal-chawal' is the famous dialogue from Ranbir Kapoor's bumper hit movie Ye Jawani Hai Diwani." Kareena also asked Ranbir about the notion that actresses should not be taller than actors. "The three khans are not so tall," Ranbir swept the ball out of the park. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Film Sees a Huge Jump, Mints Rs 53.16 Crore in India.

Ranbir Kapoor in Bebo's Talk Show What Women Want

It seems from the teaser, that it will be a fun banter between two Kapoor cousins. On the acting front, Ranbir's movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has opened with a good start. The film marked the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. A few days back, Ranbir even visited a hall in Mumbai to check the audience's reactions. Apart from this, the 'Besharam' actor will also be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action thriller film 'Animal' alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

