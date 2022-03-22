Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): 'Gully Boy' actors Ranveer Singh and Siddhant Chaturvedi are mourning the death of Dharmesh Parmar aka rapper MC Tod Fod, who passed away at the age of 24.

Taking to his Instagram Story, Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper who lent his voice to the song 'India 91' for 'Gully Boy'. He added a broken heart emoticon.

Also Read | Prison Playbook, My Mister, Juvenile Justice – 5 Korean Dramas To Watch If Romance Is Not Your Jam.

Siddhant also extended his condolences by sharing a screenshot of his conversation with the late Gujarati rapper, in which the who can be seen appreciating each other for their music and performance.

He wrote, "RIP bhai," along with a broken-heart emoticon.

Also Read | Jessica Chastain is a Sight to Behold in Her Classic Black Miu Miu Gown.

The cause of MC Tod Fod's death has not been revealed. He was associated with the Mumbai based hip hop collective 'Swadesi'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)