Mumbai, Apr 5 (PTI) Actor Rashmika Mandanna will feature opposite South star Thalapathy Vijay in an upcoming film, the makers announced on Tuesday.

The yet-untitled film marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mandanna, who shot to nationwide fame with her latest blockbuster "Pushpa".

Also Read | Legends Of The Ramayana With Amish Review: The Discovery+ Show’s Attempt At Humanising The Epic Is Both Mystical And Informative (LatestLY Exclusive.

The casting was announced by the makers on Mandanna's 26th birthday.

"Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very happy birthday. Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66 @actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66," the official account of the production banner tweeted.

Also Read | Pushpa Star Allu Arjun's Range Rover Fined by Police for Tinted Windows.

The film will be written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. It will be produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Mandanna will be making her Hindi debut with the upcoming spy thriller "Mission Majnu", featuring Sidharth Malhotra.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)