Pushpa star Allu Arjun was charged by Traffic police as the south star's car Range Rover had tinted windows. Recently, the Hyderabad traffic police fined RRR Star Jr NTR and Manchu Manoj's vehicles, as they had similar black shields covering the windows of their vehicles. Allu Arjun was reportedly charged Rs 700 as the fine for the offence. Pushpa 2: Devi Sri Prasad Has Already Composed 3 Chartbuster Songs for Allu Arjun Starrer.

Allu Arjun's Land Rover Range Rover luxury SUV was tinted with black film. According to traffic laws, the black film on the windows of the car is illegal in India. Hyderabad Traffic Police. Allu Arjun enjoyed the success of Pushpa that did really well at the box office. He recently cheered up for RRR director SS Rajamouli and team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn on Twitter for the success of the film. Pushpa, RRR Reaffirms Tollywood’s Pan-India Appeal With Overseas Box-Office Dominance at the Same Time.

Allu Arjun is currently filming for Pushpa 2.Sequel to Allu Arjun's blockbuster hit titled Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated for January 2023 release.

