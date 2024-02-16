Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming courtroom drama show 'Maamla Legal Hai' starring actor Ravi Kishan on Friday unveiled its official trailer.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the trailer that they captioned, "Welcome to District Court Patparganj, where justice is served with a side of laughter! Maamla Legal Hai, coming on 1 March, only on Netflix."

The trailer gives viewers a sneak peek into the hilariously chaotic world of the fictional Patparganj District Court.

Meet the lawyers of Patparganj District Court: There's VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), a shrewd lawyer who challenges the lambe haath (long arms) of justice. Joining him is Harvard LLM alum, Ananya Shroff (Naila Grrewal), a passionate advocate for justice and the latest addition to the crew. Meanwhile, there's Sujata Negi (Nidhi Bisht), the OG Didi who hasn't represented a single case so far, and who simply wants to have her own air-conditioned chamber. Last but not least is Vishwas Pandey (Anant V Joshi), the court manager who considers himself the Donna Paulson of Patparganj District Court, a nod to the savvy secretary from the popular TV show, Suits. Rest assured, inka sirf coat kaala hai par dil nahi (Only the coat that they wear is black, not their hearts).

Speaking about the show, Ravi Kishan said in a statement, "This is my first time donning the character of a lawyer and I can't tell you how much fun it was. Working with Sameer, Rahul, and Saurabh was a delight, their vision truly inspired me. When they first narrated the show to me, I couldn't say no, simply because I could visualize these characters and their shenanigans. After 'Khakee', this is my second project with Netflix, and I love how they challenge every actor with diverse roles. I hope the audience enjoys watching 'Maamla Legal Hai' as much as we enjoyed making it."

Directed by Rahul Pandey, 'Maamla Legal Hai' provides a novel perspective on the legal profession, presenting a diverse group of lawyers ranging from idealistic rookies to cynical veterans. The producers of the series are Amit Golani, Biswapati Sarkar, Sameer Saxena, Saurabh Khanna.

The series is all set to premiere on the OTT platform Netflix on March 1. (ANI)

