The politically-focused late-night talk show Real Time With Bill Maher has been set to premiere its landmark 20th season on January 21. According to Deadline, Maher signed a deal with HBO earlier this year to keep the show on through 2024. Season 20 makes Maher the longest-serving late-night host currently on air. Multiplex Association Meets Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Requests Reopening of Cinemas in Capital.

"For 20 years, Bill Maher has charted a new course for political comedy, sharing his fearless take on the big issues of the day while making us laugh and keeping us better informed," said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, Programming. She added, "We're remarkably proud of our partnership with Bill and his incredible team, and we look forward to seeing what he will tackle in this milestone season." Boman Irani’s Son Kayoze Irani Tests Positive for COVID-19.

As per Deadline, 'Real Time With Bill Maher' is executive produced by Maher, Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen, and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly is a co-executive producer. Matt Wood is the producer and Paul Casey will direct. The series will air on HBO and available to stream on HBO Max.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)