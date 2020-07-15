Lockdown just got a bit better with the line up of new content. This time, not Netflix, but it is the relatively newer platform HBO Max that is offering a treasure of good stuff to watch. And we mean mean when we say 'treasure' as it is filled with different genres and stellar artists in it. What could be a better treat to the cinephiles? The streaming platform released a promo that highlights the exciting content ahead. Matt Reeves' Batman Movie to Get a TV Show Spinoff About Gotham PD For HBO Max.

One can see the glimpses of Lovecraft Country, The Undoing, The Third Day, How To with John Wilson, Industry, We Are Who We Are. In addition to that the fourth season of Room 104 and the second season of His Dark Materials are also lined up that look pretty captivating.

Glimpses of the moments from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Time with Bill Maher were also seen. Shows like Perry Mason, I’ll Be Gone in the Dark and I May Destroy You are also seen in the promo in bits and pieces. Also there is more of animated content on here including Close Enough, Adventure Time: Distant Lands-BMO, Summer Camp Island, and Infinity Train.

Here's HBO Max Promo:

Well, definitely this is going to be a war of choices as to what to binge watch first! The promo definitely looks amazing and worth looking forward to! What is your pick?

