Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Popular designer Manish Malhotra recently hosted a warm get-together at his residence in Mumbai.

On Monday, he took to Instagram and shared a couple of group pictures from the gathering. In the post, veteran actor Rekha was seen posing with actors Janhvi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Kushi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra and one of their close friends.

Also Read | Angus Cloud Dies at 25; Actor Was Popular for Playing Fezco in Euphoria.

He captioned the post as, “Evenings like these at home after a long day at work are relaxing and fun and even more Special with #Rekhaji @parineetichopra @janhvikapoor @khushi05k Muskaan #friendsforever #love.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvXgZ0WIx4c/

Also Read | Mrunal Thakur Birthday: Love Sonia, Jersey, Sita Ramam - Here's Looking at the Actress' Best Performances (Watch Videos).

Rekha, Parineeti, Manish and Khushi can be seen twinning in black outfits.

The ‘Khoobsurat’ actor looked stylish as she donned a black co-ord set, paired with a black and white striped headwrap and accessorized her look with black round sunglasses.

Soon after the designer posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Eyes on Rekha ji,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “I love this new teen girl in town; Rekha”

Manish recently launched his new collection at a recent Couture show in Mumbai where actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt turned showstopper for the ace designer.

Rekha is known for stellar performance in the comedy 'Khubsoorat', 'Baseraa', 'Khoon Bhari Maang', 'Ek Hi Bhool', 'Jeevan Dhaara' and 'Agar Tum Na Hote'. Her portrayal of a classical courtesan in 'Umrao Jaan' won her the National Film Award for Best Actress.

She last appeared on the big screen with the Deol family in the film ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se’ in which she was seen in a special appearance role. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)