Washington [US], February 24 (ANI): It's time to rejoice for fans of 'Ozark' as they won't have to wait very long to watch the conclusion of the crime drama's fourth and final season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix announced on Wednesday that Part 2 of the final season will drop on April 29, roughly two months after the release of the first half of the final season, which was released on January 21.

The streamer also released a teaser for these final seven episodes that sees Julia Garner's Ruth delivering a monologue about how she's a "cursed Langmore" and ponders about violence and death, including her own. Viewers also get a few glimpses of her threatening Jason Bateman's Marty Byrde with a shotgun.

This move is a bit surprising, as it was assumed that one reason Netflix was splitting the season was to make each half qualify for a different Emmy Awards, a common tactic to maximize the impact of an acclaimed drama's final year.

But the second half will air during the same 74th annual Emmy consideration period, which extends from June 1, 2021, to May 31, 2022.

When showrunner Chris Mundy had discussed Part 1's finale and surprises with The Hollywood Reporter, he assured that the final episodes would give fans closure to his story of money launderers Marty and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) and their cunning young business partner Ruth as they navigate a federal investigation and a ruthless drug cartel. (ANI)

