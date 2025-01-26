New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday encouraged citizens to actively contribute to the country's growth and progress as many film personalities across industries, including Hrithik Roshan, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar, joined in extending greetings on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

This Republic Day was also commemorated as the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, which was enacted on January 26, 1950.

In a post on X, Shah Rukh shared a photo showing him saluting the national flag.

"This Republic Day, let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let's uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind," he captioned the photo.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a message on X in Hindi. "Best wishes for Republic Day," he said.

Akshay wrote, "We're free today because of the sacrifices of yesterday. Let's honour this freedom by our actions and take India to greater heights. Happy Republic Day!"

Hrithik Roshan wished for India's "peace, prosperity and continued progress".

"Happy Republic Day to all you beautiful people! May the spirit of unity keep binding us all as Indians," he added.

Manoj Bajpayee said, "The energy of Republic Day is unmatched, it fills you with pride and purpose no matter where you are. #HappyRepublicDay everyone Jai Hind!"

Malayalam star Mohanlal said the Republic Day serves as a reminder that India's true strength lies in its people.

"Together, we honor the past, celebrate the present, and work for a stronger tomorrow. Honoured to be part of this journey. Jai Hind! Happy Republic Day. #RepublicDay," he added.

Sai Pallavi shared photos from her visit to Wagah border in Punjab in September 2024.

"On completing 75 years of being a republic nation, grateful to the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, makers & protectors of our constitution. On this day that we're celebrating democracy, thankful to the selfless heroes guarding our frontiers!" she said.

Suniel Shetty posted on X, "Our Constitution: The bond that unites us, the force that makes us unstoppable. Wishing everyone a proud and glorious Republic Day."

Other celebs who celebrated Republic Day included Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Kiara Advani, Allu Arjun, and Sunny Deol.

