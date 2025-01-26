On the occasion of Republic Day 2025, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share his heartfelt wishes with his fans. The Bollywood superstar posted a thoughtful message, reflecting on the significance of the day. Shah Rukh wrote, "This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind." As the nation celebrates its 76th Republic Day, the actor’s wish encourages everyone to reflect on the ideals that have shaped the country’s progress and to continue striving for a prosperous future. Republic Day 2025: Aamir Khan Sings National Anthem, Celebrates 76th Gantantra Diwas at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat (Watch Video).

Shah Rukh Khan's Post

This Republic Day, let’s promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let’s uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/2xN3Z24w9N — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2025

