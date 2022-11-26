Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza on Friday, penned adorable birthday wishes for their son Riaan on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared an adorable video which he captioned, "Happy Birthday My Darling Riaan!!! You are truly a blessing in our lives. May you forever be happy, healthy and may all your dreams come true. Keep smiling beta !!! & don't grow up too fast I wanna give you more piggyback rides."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClYgT6BD0PP/

In the video, Riteish could be seen riding his son on his back.

Genelia, on the other hand, shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "My Dearest Baby, Thank you for being mine. I wake up every morning thinking what I need to do for you and I sleep every night believing my day is complete because of you..Thank you for keeping my every thought, so occupied all the time baby boy because I wouldn't have it any other way Happy Birthday My Little King. I Love You from the bottom of my heart."

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClYvyEfI_xK/

In the pictures, the 'Force' actor could be seen kissing her son.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They welcomed their son Riaan in November 2014 and their second son Rahyl in June 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riteish and Genelia will be next seen in an upcoming Marathi action film 'Ved' which is all set to hit the theatres on December 30, 2022.

The film also marks the 'Masti' actor's directorial debut.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in an upcoming horror comedy film 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem and in Sajid Khan's comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi and Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)

