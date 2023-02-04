Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI): Actor Riteish Deshmukh on Friday dropped an adorable wish for his wife Genelia on the occasion of their 11th wedding anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared a post which he captioned, "My happiness, my safe place, my life.... Happy 11th Anniversary Baiko..... @geneliad."

Also Read | Knock at the Cabin Movie Review: Dave Bautista, M Night Shyamalan's Home-Invasion Thriller Feels Like a Series of Missed Opportunities (LatestLY Exclusive).

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoMfKsXL4q1/

In the picture, Genelia and Riteish were seen twinning in a grey outfit and smiling with their eyes closed.

Also Read | Queen Of Me: Shania Twain Drops ‘Giddy Up!’ Song From Her Upcoming Album.

Soon after the 'Housefull 2' actor shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Farah Khan commented, "My favourite couple."

Actor Bobby Deol wrote, "the most awesome couple touchwood god bless."

Actor Bhagyashree commented, "Happpppy anniv lovebirds."

Fardeen Khan wrote, "Beautiful. Congratulations. To celebrate please put out a goofy mad video....you both are simply adorable."

Riteish and Genelia tied the knot on February 3, 2012. They are doting parents to two kids, Rahyl and Riaan.

Riteish and Genelia made their Bollywood debuts with the 2003 film 'Tujhe Meri Kasam'. They fell in love with the sets of the film and have been together for close to two decades.

The couple was recently seen on screen in the Marathi film 'Ved'. The movie received a positive response and continues to mint money at the box office.

'Ved' marked Riteish's directorial debut in Marathi films and also has Genelia D'Souza as the female lead. Salman Khan has a guest appearance in the film.

In the upcoming months, Riteish will be seen in an upcoming horror comedy 'Kakuda' alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, and in Sajid Khan's comedy '100%' alongside John Abraham, Nora Fatehi, and Shehnaaz Gill. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)