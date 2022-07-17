Washington [US], July 17 (ANI): Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, on the occasion of Will Ferrell's Birthday, sent a special message to his co-star from the upcoming Apple TV+ film 'Spirited'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in honor of Ferrell's 55th birthday, Reynolds took to TikTok on Saturday to post a video paying tribute to a pivotal scene from the Saturday Night Live alum's popular 2008 comedy, 'Step Brothers'.

Toward the end of the Adam McKay-directed film, Ferrell's character, Brennan, hits the stage at the Catalina Wine Mixer with stepbrother Dale (John C. Reilly) to perform a rendition of 'Por Ti Volare', a song initially popularized by Andrea Bocelli.

In the video, Reynolds is seen smiling while the song plays in the background. Unlike in the film, where Ferrell sings the Spanish-language lyrics, Reynolds remains silent and appears confused about when to start singing. At the bottom of post was the message, "Happy Birthday, Will Ferrell!!!"

The duo set to appear together in the upcoming Apple TV+ film 'Spirited', a musical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Previously in November, Reynolds was scheduled to appear on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on the same night that Will Ferrell was the announced guest on The Tonight Show.

Instead, the two stars switched places, with Jimmy Kimmel asking Ferrell the questions he had supposedly planned to use for Reynolds, while Jimmy Fallon did the same bit with Reynolds, as per the Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

