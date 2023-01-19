Ryan Reynolds, Simu Liu and Catherine O'Hara will receive special awards at the Canadian Screen Awards, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television announced, Reynolds will receive the 2023 Humanitarian Award. The Deadpool fame actor and his wife, actress Blake Lively, have stood by various charitable causes like supporting clean water projects, homeless youth and food banks. Here’s Why Actor Blake Lively Won’t Mind Getting Ryan Reynolds Face Inked on Her Thigh!

The Canadian Academy will also give its Radius Award to Liu after the Kim's Convenience star made waves globally with his lead role in the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Catherine O'Hara will receive the Academy Icon Award for her legendary career, which includes movies and series like Schitt's Creek, Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York and After Hours. Congratulating the recipients, the Twitter handle of the Canadian Academy shared a post.

Canada's film and TV awards, which will air on 16 April, will include Tribute Awards for Reservation Dogs actress Jennifer Podemski, the late indie TV producer Paul Pope and a Changemaker Award for veteran TV host Tracy Moore, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter. Nominations for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will be unveiled on February 22. Simu Liu and His Girlfriend Allison Hsu Pose Together in Adorable Colourful Christmas Sweaters!

Among other honours, veteran actor Peter MacNiell will receive the Earle Grey Award, the Gordon Sinclair Award for broadcast journalism will go to Lisa LaFlamme after Bell Media forced her out as host of CTV National News, the country's top-rated newscast. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Pierre Bruneau, a veteran Quebec TV news anchor.