Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): It's been an eventful year for S S Rajamouli's 'RRR'. The movie completed one year today since its release. From the theatres to the stage of the 95th Academy Awards, 'RRR' has made India proud on the global stage scripting history after bagging the Oscar for Best Original Score.

To mark this occasion, the Instagram handle of the movie 'RRR', shared a post. In the caption, it's written, "It's been a year since #RRRMovie was released and it is still running in theatres somewhere in the world, getting housefuls. This feeling is bigger than any award, and we cannot thank you all enough for all the love you have showered throughout. #1YearOfHistoricalRRR

Also Read | Nusrat Jahan Hot Pics in Studded Black Bralette Are Making Fans Fall in Love With the Bengali Beauty! View Sexy Pics.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqMnCdxLZi-/

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn played essential characters in the movie.

Also Read | Hot Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa Dancing to the Tunes of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ in a Sexy Yellow Saree Goes Viral; Watch Video.

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' beating heavyweight contenders like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Before entering the Oscars, the song bagged awards on the global stage. In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globes in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One is for the best song and another is for the 'best foreign language film'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)