Los Angeles, Dec 25 (PTI) Actor Shemar Moore, star of CBS crime drama "S.W.A.T", has tested positive for COVID-19.

The 50-year-old actor took to Intagram on Friday to share details about his coronavirus diagnosis.

“I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose … I feel fine now.

"I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible! My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!” the 50-year-old actor wrote.

Moore plays “Hondo' on "S.W.A.T". The show is currently on a holiday production break and the actor's diagnosis likely wouldn't impact any filming. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)