Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan's girlfriend Saba Azad shared a sweet birthday wish for him on this special day. She shared a video in which they both can be seen together expressing their love for each other.

Saba recently took to Instagram to post a sweet video from her trip with Hrithik. The actor can be seen holding and the adorable couple shared a kiss at the end of the video.

She wrote in the caption, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light."

After her post, Saba also wished the 'Fighter' actor, "Happy 50th Birthday @hrithikroshan"

Richa Chadha commented on the post, "HBD Mr Roshan..stay well"

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba's relationship started swirling after they were spotted on a dinner date in February 2022. Later, she also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. All speculation on their relationship was set at rest after the two walked hand-in-hand at actor Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022. Saba often accompanies Hrithik for family outings, celebrations and vacations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor has given several hits including 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai', 'Fiza', 'Koi... Mil Gaya', 'Krrish', 'Dhoom 2', 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', 'Agneepath', among others.

He will next be seen in 'Fighter', starring Deepika Padukone. Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, Fighter promises strong action. Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film which received a good response from the fans.

The film is primarily shot at air bases in India with real Sukhoi's, Indian fighter planes. It will hit theatres on January 25. (ANI)

