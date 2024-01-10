What should we say about Hrithik Roshan? He is perhaps the last actor in the industry who is a complete package. Presently, we either have chiseled good looks or men with fantastic acting capabilities. There is hardly anyone who is a blend of both. To top it all, Hrithik Roshan is also the most humble and polite superstar in the industry. While many beams when called drop-dead gorgeous, Hrithik feels it's just good genes and not an achievement. Now that's what a secure person talks like. Hrithik Roshan To Debut In Hollywood With A Spy-Thriller? 3 Times The Actor Was Rumoured To Be Part Of Hollywood Movies.

Every time Hrithik Roshan's birthday arrives, it takes us to the moment we first saw him. The first time he entered the screen and our hearts. That's another thing that we fall for him for the first time every time we watch him on screen. But his entry scenes have been our go-to moments when life seems too real for us. So today we will list down our favourite five entry scenes of Hrithik Roshan that we love!

Kaho Naa...Pyar Hai

What's amazing about this entry scene is Rakesh Roshan, the director, didn't waste time on slow-mos that move from toe to head as a big actor or character reveal. Hrithik Roshan just enters the scene and leaves Sonia shocked!

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

When Laddoo turns into a lad... these kinds of entry scenes make sense.

Dhoom 2

We only wish one day he would land on our train as well and give us a glimpse of that handsome face. Imagine the impact!

Bang Bang!

Well, how about the Kohinoor and him? Bang Bang!

War

We were collectively positioning ourselves just like Tiger Shroff in this scene when that godly man arrived and walked. Aur paas... aur paas! War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR’s Film To Release on Independence Day 2025 – Reports.

We are pretty sure there are plenty of others that are equally great but these scenes make our imaginations go wild. And each of these dreams has Hrithik Roshan in it. Talk about thirst traps!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2024 12:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).