A day after film producer and singer Pamela Chopra left for her heavenly abode, star couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara visited Aditya Chopra's home in Mumbai to offer their condolences. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also spotted arriving at the Chopras' residence on Friday. Both Kareena and Saif have worked with the Chopra family in several films including Hum Tum, Mujhse Dosti Karoge!, Tashan, and Bunty Aur Babli 2 among several others. Paparazzi also caught glimpses of veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan making their way to Aditya Chopra's house.

Pamela Chopra breathed her last on Thursday. Amitabh Bachchan Writes ‘Life Is So Unpredictable and Tough’ in His Emotional Post on Pamela Chopra’s Demise.

She was 74. After learning about her demise, several celebrities reached Aditya Chopra's residence to be there with the family. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, almost everyone from the film industry headed to the Chopras' house to pay their last respect. In fact, Big B also paid an emotional tribute via a note on his blog. "Life is so unpredictable and tough. The first days are ever a day of expectation and unknown elements .. and the first day today was no different .. the look, the people, the crew, the work itself ..." Pamela Chopra Funeral: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Visit Chopras' Residence to Offer Their Condolences.

"all alien and in a wonder .. and the topping, the very first scene of the film and a demanding appearance. In the middle of the efforts made to achieve .. comes the sudden news of the passing of Pamela Chopra, wife of Yash Chopra .. and life comes to a standstill," he wrote. Pamela Chopra is survived by her filmmaker son Aditya Chopra and actor-son Uday Chopra. Her son Aditya Chopra is married to Rani Mukerji. The industry insiders called her the 'muse' of Yash Chopra. She was an active collaborator in her husband's creative pursuits.

She was recently seen in the Netflix documentary The Romantics, in which, she talked about her husband's way of film making, how Yash Raj studio evolved over the years. Pamela Chopra lost her husband Yash Chopra at the age of 80 in 2012. Pamela and Yash Chopra had got married in 1970. Pamela Chopra had sung several iconic songs for several hit films including Kabhie Kabhie, Noorie, Kaala Patthar, Silsila, Chandni, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Mujhse Dosti Karoge.