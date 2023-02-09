Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan is on a roll. After headlining the sequel of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaan', the young actor has now stepped into the shoes of superstar Salman Khan and has come up with the 2.0 version of the Bhaijaan's hit song 'Character Dheela' from 'Ready'.

On Thursday, Salman took to Instagram and shared Kartik's song from Shehzada and sent him best wishes.

Also Read | The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri Slams Prakash Raj For Criticising The Film, Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal And Andhkar Raj’.

"Best wishes @kartikaaryan and #RohitDhawan #Shehzada," Salman captioned the post.

Salman's thumbs up to 'Character Dheela 2.0' made Kartik extremely happy.

Also Read | MTV Splitsvilla 14: Ahead Of Finale, Uorfi Javed Gives A Sensual Dance Performance In Hot Floral Pink Saree On ‘Villa Wala Pyaar’ Song (Watch Video).

"Sab Ka Bhai Sab Ki Jaan. Shehzada ka Swag se Swagat karne ke liye Shukriya..Means a lot..Thank you for your love and support Sir...," Kartik commented.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CocP8vNoM9X/?hl=en

Sung by Neeraj Shreedhar, the peppy track features Kartik in his coolest avatar. He can be seen dancing with girls in the music video. The recreation has been done by Abhijit Vaghani.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Shehzada also stars Kriti Sanon , Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan and will hit the theatres on 17th February 2023.

'Shehzada' is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role.

The film was earlier supposed to release on February 10. However, the makers postponed it "out of respect for Pathaan". (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)