Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Monday, unveiled the teaser and motion poster of his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with a special announcement video. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the teaser, which he captioned, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan". In the unveiling video, the Sultan actor could be seen flaunting his new long-haired look while riding a Cruiser Motorcycle and walking through the Ladakh Valley. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Title Reveal Teaser: Salman Khan Shows Off ‘Bhai’ Swag; Cast Confirmed Includes Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari (Watch Video).

Recently, Salman completed his 34 years in Bollywood, and to mark the occasion the actor announced the title of his next much-awaited film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and features Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh in the lead with a Vast Pan Indian Ensemble cast which will be announced soon. It is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan film. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan Announces Title of His Upcoming Film with New Look; Netizens Share Hilarious Memes on It.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in the End of 2022. Apparently, the film was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali but the makers opted to change the title. Soon after Salman shared the motion poster, fans swamped the comment section and expressed their excitement for his upcoming film.

Meanwhile, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor will be next seen in an action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023. Apart from that he also has Kick 2 along with Jacqueline Fernandez.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)