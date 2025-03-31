New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Monday greeted hundreds of fans gathered outside his residence on the occasion of Eid through bulletproof glass panels amid threats to life.

Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama for the fan meet, the 59-year-old actor made an appearance on the balcony of Galaxy Apartments along with his niece Ayat Sharma.

Also Read | Sanoj Mishra Arrested: Director, Who Offered Film to Monalisa From Maha Kumbh Mela, Taken Into Custody Over Assault and Rape (Watch Video).

On X, Salman posted a video of him extending Eid greetings to fans.

He waved, blew kisses, did a 'salaam' here and a 'namaste' there as he looked over to a sea of admirers standing outside his house amid heavy police deployment, while also humouring his five-year-old niece.

Also Read | Volkan Konak Dies: Renowned Turkish Singer Passes Away After Collapsing on Stage During Concert in Cyprus.

"Shukriya Thank you aur sab ko Eid Mubarak," he wrote in the caption.

In April 2024, two men belonging to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang opened fire outside Salman's building. After this, security was enhanced with bulletproof glass protecting his balcony and CCTV cameras keeping watch on the road outside. Two months later, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have discovered a plot to kill the actor when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

In a recent group interview, Salman said the security protocol had impacted his daily routine.

“I cannot do anything about it (security). Khallas. So I go from Galaxy (home) to shoot to Galaxy, no detours.”

The actor's latest film release is "Sikandar", which hit the screens on Sunday ahead of Eid.

Directed by A R Murugadoss and also starring Rashmika Mandanna, "Sikandar" has earned Rs 54 crore at the worldwide box office and made Rs 30.06 crore at the domestic box office. PTI RDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)