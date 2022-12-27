Bollywood megastar Salman Khan turned 57 on Tuesday, and to mark this special day the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai attended by several Bollywood celebrities. But what caught our attention was the sweet moment of Salman with his ex-girlfriend and actor Sangeeta Bijlani. In the pictures outside the venue, Salman and Sangeeta were seen having a fun banter. Pic of Salman Khan Kissing Ex-Girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani Post His Birthday Bash Takes Internet by Storm.

Before dropping her to the car, the birthday boy hugged Sangeeta and planted a kiss on her forehead. Actor Sangeeta dazzled in her blue outfit. During their early years in Bollywood, Salman and Sangeeta met on the set of a TV commercial. They fell in love and dated for about ten years; it was one of his longest relationships. Then, the two were about to get married in the 90s but later called it off. Salman Khan Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Kartik Aaryan and Many More Celebs Clicked at the Superstar’s Party (View Pics & Videos).

Check Out the Pic Below:

Not only this but Salman was spotted dropping off SRK to his car and the duo was seen sharing a warm hug as the superstars happily posed together for shutterbugs. Matching the theme of the party, the duo was seen in all-black attires. Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in director Farhad Samji's upcoming family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Pooja Hegde which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)