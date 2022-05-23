Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 (ANI): Sanjana Sanghi is all set to unveil her dhaakad avatar with her film 'Dhak Dhak'.

And she is leaving no stone unturned for her role. She has learnt to ride a bike for her film and has done months of practice for the same.

On Monday, Sanjana took to Instagram and spoke about learning a new skill.

"Bit the bullet!!! There really are no words to describe the nervousness, thrill and joy of the past few months in training for and picking up a new skill such as this.I couldn't have ever imagined being able to, feeling right at home while on the road continuously and falling in love with it, for life. Need your blessings & hugs as we've hit the ground running on our passion project #DhakDhak," she wrote.

Sanjana also dropped a string of images featuring her biker girl avatar.

The road trip film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Tarun and Parijat Joshi. Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza are also a part of the project. (ANI)

