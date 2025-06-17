Washington DC [US], June 17 (ANI): Actress Sarah Jessica Parker recently reflected on the backlash her iconic "Sex and the City" character Carrie Bradshaw received over the years.

Carrie's behavior on the sequel series 'And Just Like That' continues to be judged across social media, but Parker observed that it does not happen regularly to even the most despicable male characters in film and television, reported Variety.

In an interview with HuffPost UK, as quoted by Variety, Parker said that the reaction which female characters recieves is much more regular than the most despicable male characters in film and televison.

"It's always interesting to me that [Carrie is] so condemned, but a male lead on a show can be a murderer, and people love him. If a woman has an affair, or behaves poorly, or spends money foolishly, there's a kind of punitive response to it," said Jessica Parker as quoted by Variety.

Parker said that when it comes to the constant romantic misadventures of Carrie Bradshaw, viewers should remember "that smart people make bad decisions sometimes [and] are foolish in judgment," as quoted by Variety.

"I think, fundamentally, Carrie is an extraordinarily decent and good person - an extremely devoted friend, she's generous of spirit and time, in all she has to offer," said Parker as quoted by Variety.

Parker added, admitting that, of course, Carrie has "made mistakes" or "not been mature in love."

Parker currently stars as Carrie Bradshaw on the third season of "And Just Like That." New episodes premiere on Thursdays on Max. (ANI)

