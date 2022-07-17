New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar have rang in their first wedding anniversary in London, United Kingdom.

The two have been treating fans by sharing their mushy pictures from the vacation for the past few days. And to mark the special occasion, Rahul, on Saturday, penned a heartfelt note for Disha.

"Happy 1st anniversary my love ... 1 year has passed by and so fast... i am so blessed to have you as my life partner! Really want you and only you for agle 7 janam however cliche it sounds. Your inner beauty makes me shine everyday .. I love you wifey! To many more years of laughter happiness and cute moments together," he wrote, adding a string of love-filled pictures with Disha.

In one of the images, Rahul is seen locking lips with his wife.

Rahul's post has left netizens in awe of the couple.

"Awww so cute," a social media user commented.

"God bless you both. Dishul (Rahul + Disha) rocks," another one wrote.

Rahul and Disha got married on July 16, 2021. The couple tied the knot in a star-studded wedding ceremony which took place in Mumbai. They had been dating for a few years, and later, Rahul proposed to her during an episode of Bigg Boss 14. After months of speculation, Disha finally arrived on the show and accepted his proposal. (ANI)

