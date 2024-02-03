New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Kavita Krishnamurti shared in an exclusive conversation with ANI why some artists throw tantrums, saying that there'll be somebody fantastic but with a line of insecurity inside.

The 'Hawa Hawai' singer said, "Sometimes I kind of understand some of the tantrums that artists can have. And I just accept it as part of their personality, saying that all five fingers are not similar."

"It's not necessary that all artists be humble and down to earth. There'll be somebody fantastic, but who has a line of insecurity inside for whatever it could be that childhood upbringing. It could be like to a certain extent, we've all grown up with a lot of love in the family. My family has given me a lot of confidence to say, okay, people should accept me for what I am."

"I don't have to be somebody else to be accepted. Certain people've gone through a lot of poverty, and, some people have not gone through school education. And there are other handicaps. So it kind of makes them into a different person. But inside, the core might be nice"

"But you see their outside tantrums like, What kind of hotel is this? I don't want to stay here. Come on, take me to another hotel. I've seen all these tantrums. And he's saying, What is this? I go to business class. You know, I'm in first class. Do you know whom you're talking to? These kind of things I've seen a lot. But then, I know I'm not an organizer at that point, so I don't feel all these pains, but I feel it's there's some insecurity."

She shares how the behaviour of Western musicians and Indian artists she has worked with differs. She said, "Because when I see some of the Western musicians whom he has worked with, like George Duke and Stanley Clark and Hubert Laws, they're all so down to earth that they carry their bag. They'll violin and come out of the hotel. They're not looking for a porter also."

"So when I see their upbringing from childhood, they've learnt to take care of themselves. Then I think when I see some of the tantrums by Indian artists, I think I just take it as take care, he's like this. It's his loss that he's not learnt to mix."

She also explained how your background impacts the kind of person you are. She said, "I don't feel, earlier I could have felt a sense of anger sometimes, but now I don't. I feel it's just your background has a lot to do with the kind of person you are. There are a lot of these classical musicians who are also amazing musicians on stage. But once they come off stage, you know, they have a lot of issues. But it's also because some of them have not gone through any schooling or any proper."

Kavita singer has travelled all over the world while actively exploring fusion music. She has played in concert halls around the world. The singer has performed as a playback vocalist all around India.

She has performed as a soloist in orchestras and collaborated with Western performers in jazz, pop, and classical genres.

Kavita has garnered four Filmfare Best Female Playback Singer Awards (winning consecutively from 1995 to 1997), as well as the Padma Shri in 2005. (ANI)

