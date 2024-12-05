Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the oath ceremony of the Maharashtra government at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday.

SRK looked dapper in the formals. He was spotted sitting with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

The 'Pathaan' actor was seen meeting with the prominent people present at the ceremony.

Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan also shared a warm hug as they met each other during the ceremony.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister, while Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in as his deputies.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath to Shinde and Pawar at a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of the new Mahayuti government.

Notably, Fadnavis served as Maharashtra CM from 2014-19 and as Deputy CM under the recent Mahayuti government.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and several other prominent leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with others were also present at the event.

Prominent celebrities such as cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Madhuri Dixit were among those in attendance.

Ending the long-drawn suspense over who would get the top job, Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar met Governor CP Radhakrishnan to stake their claim to form the Mahayuti government on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

While, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback with Congress winning just 16 seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

