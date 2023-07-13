Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday surprised fans by conducting an interactive session on Twitter. And at the end of "AskSRK", he treated netizens to a new poster of his upcoming film 'Jawan'.

The poster features King Khan in a bald look. He can be seen flaunting his swag by holding guns in his hands.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CuoRcfIoQOD/?img_index=2

Sharing the poster, SRK wrote, "Jab main villain banta hoon na toh mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahin sakta!#JawanPrevue Out Now!#Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

From fans to members from the film industry, everyone went gaga over SRK's poster.

Actor Ranveer Singh dropped a crown emoji in the comment section.

"Sailaab aa gaya Madan chopra! Sailaab," actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi commented.

"Insane," a fan wrote.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie. In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from the movies. (ANI)

