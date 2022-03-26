New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Saturday proved to be a treat for superstar Shah Rukh Khan fans as after a long wait his first look from the much-anticipated Bollywood film 'Pathaan' has been unveiled today.

Keeping fans on their toes for a long time now, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram handle to share his much-awaited look from the upcoming action-thriller drama 'Pathaan'.

"Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga," SRK added the quirky caption to the post.

In the picture, the 56-year-old actor looks fierce while posing shirtless and showcasing his chiselled abs. The actor returns with his signature bun look for 'Pathaan'.

Soon after sharing the post, his enthusiast fans and followers flocked the comments section with fire and heart emoticons.

"Raja firse aagaya," one fan wrote.

Another commented, "56 Y0 what? my heart is not strong enough for this."

Interestingly, the post accumulated more than one million likes within an hour of being shared.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, 'Pathaan' also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

'Pathaan' will mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies after almost four years. It will hit theatres on January 25, 2023. (ANI)

