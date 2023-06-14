Shaheer Sheikh and Hina Khan have come together again after "Baarish Ban Jaana" for their other single "Barsaat Aa Gayi". Through this song, they both portrayed a touching story of love and separation on-screen. "Barsaat Aa Gayi" is composed by the music composer duo Javed-Mohsin, with lyrics penned by Kunal Vermaa. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben. Hina Khan Responds to Religious Hate Coming Her Way For Her Umrah With 'Love', Shares More Pics From Her Mecca Ramadan Trip on Insta (View Post).

Speaking about the song, Hina said, "The rains evoke several memories to me and is a time I associate with warmth and romance. After the runaway success of "Baarish Ban Jaana", "Barsaat Aa Gayi" seemed like a perfect monsoon reunion with my friend Shaheer. How fortunate am I that the great Shreya Ghoshal is doing the vocals for this song? It's got such a catchy riff, and I am waiting eagerly to see the audience reaction to this monsoon track." Shaheer also added that he shares a special bond with Monsoon and thus he enjoyed working on this track, "My relationship with Monsoon songs goes back to the superhit "Baarish Ban Jaana" which I did with my close friend Hina way back in 2021. This is a reunion I was looking forward and it couldn't have been a better song than 'Barsaat Aa Gayi'. Stebin Ben and Shreya Ghoshal's vocals, the soothingly melodic composition of Javed-Mohsin, and Kunal Verma's words make it a perfect monsoon song of the year. Here's hoping it becomes everybody's new default romantic rain song."

Watch "Barsaat Aa Gayi" Song:

While the voice behind the song, Shreya also shared, "The beauty of "Barsaat Aa Gayi" lies in its simple arrangement by Javed-Mohsin and the evocative lyrics by Kunaal. I love how the song connects the rains with the arrival of your loved one. The hook line, "Tum Jo Aaye Yaara Toh, Barsaat Aa Gayi" - is such a poetic simple thought. After the success of "Zihaal-E-Miskin" with Javed-Mohsin, I hope this becomes two in a row."

Stebin added, "The rainy season surely calls for all things romance and you want the perfect song to go with it in your playlist, right? "Barsaat Aa Gay is the one to listen to this season. I am also reuniting with Javed-Mohsin, Kunaal Verma and the unparalleled Shreya Ghoshal after last year's successful "Baarish Aayi Hain", and I am hoping our dream run continues with this one."