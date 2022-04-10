Hina Khan's Dubai vacation was filled with all the happy moments with her mommy dearest. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress was in the UAE city to enjoy a short holiday with her mom and her pictures from which have warmed our hearts already. Hina definitely made a compelling case for her summer fashion wardrobe with all the cutesy dresses and smart co-ord sets. If summer fashion is your thing and you don't mind revamping your wardrobe every year, we suggest you take some inspiration from this pretty lady. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Surbhi Chandna, Who Nailed Her Lavender Pantsuit?

After wooing us with her bright co-ord sets and a few summer dresses, Hina chose to stun us with her next cool blue pick. Posing in the desert of Dubai and marvelling at some sand dunes, Hina looked delightful in her light blue co-ord set. It had a crop top, pants and a matching shrug to go with it. Hina kept her styling simple with no jewellery and just a pair of hoop earrings, subtle makeup and a loose, open hairdo. Well, we don't know about you but for us, she definitely looked hotter than the desert that she's posing in. Hina Khan Poses for Some Sultry Pictures and All We Can Say is Ooh La La!

Hina Khan

Hina Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Hina Khan is missing from the small screen scenario, the actress is gearing up to mark her return. The actress will be next seen in a web series, Seven One where she'll play the role of a dynamic inspector, Radhika Shroff. Hina recently shared her first look from the series which is touted to be an edge of the seat thriller and we can't wait for more deets about it.

