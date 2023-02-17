Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer 'Shehzada' hit the theatres on Friday.

Ahead of the release, the makers organised a special screening for the film fraternity in Mumbai on Thursday night.

Also Read | .@NiallOfficial Has Released His New Song, #Heaven.

Stream:

….

From Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Patralekhaa and Huma Qureshi, a slew of stars marked their presence at the screening.

Power couple Shahid and Mira walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the venue. Shahid was spotted in a white kurta shirt and blue denims while Mira was dressed in a beige co-ord set.

Also Read | Ant-Man and the Wasp – Quantumania Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Paul Rudd’s Marvel Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

Varun, too, sported a casual look. He came at the screening wearing a black t-shirt with a blue denim jacket and red track pants.

Arjun looked super cool in an olive loose-fitted shirt and black pants. He was seen wearing black shades.

For the screening, Huma opted for a beige leather co-ord set. She was all smiles while posing for the paps.

Now, let's talk about the 'Shehzada' co-stars Kartik and Kriti. The two came at the screening along with their parents.

Kriti was accompanied by her parents and sister Nupur Sanon. While Kriti was in a pastel green blouse and pants, Nupur was in a printed co-ord set.

Kartik and his parents happily posed for pictures at the screening.

Kartik and Kriti also struck a pose together. Check it out.

Shehzada marks Kriti and Kartik's second collaboration after 'Luka Chuppi'.

The film is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo' which starred actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. The Hindi remake is helmed by Varun's brother Rohit Dhawan. It also stars Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sunny Hinduja and Manisha Koirala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)