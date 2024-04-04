Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4 (ANI): Actor Shanaya Kapoor has shared some pictures with her pet dog 'Pabloooo'.

On Thursday, she took to Instagram and dropped a bunch of pictures where she can be seen enjoying the sunset with Pabloooo.

Along with the post, she wrote, "sunsets with my pabloooo" with a heart emoticon.

Fans bombarded the comment section with sweet and cute comments.

A user wrote, "Awesome"

Another fan commented, "Wonderful view"

Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi in 2024.

Earlier, Dharma Productions announced a film titled 'Bedhadak' with Shanaya, Lakshya and Gurfateh.

Sharing the update, Shanaya took to Instagram and unveiled her first look from the film.

"I am extremely grateful and humbled to join the Dharma Family with #Bedhadak - directed by the brilliant Shashank Khaitan. I can't wait to kickstart this journey, I need all your blessings and love," she captioned the post.

The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan. However, no update about the film has been given since then. (ANI)

