Los Angeles, Dec 25 (PTI) "The Shield" creator Shawn Ryan is developing a TV adaptation of author Matthew Quirk's 2020 novel "The Night Agent".

Ryan announced the project on Monday on Twitter.

He listed "The Night Agent" in the category of “Books I read, decided to adapt for television and may have already finished writing the pilot episode.”

According to Deadline, Ryan will executive produce the show via his MiddKid Productions.

Sony TV is the studio behind the adaptation.

The novel, published in October, centres on FBI Agent Peter Sutherland who is thrown into a vast conspiracy and must stop a Russian mole at the highest levels of the US government.

"To save the nation, Peter plunges into a desperate hunt for the traitor and must take the rules into his own hands, question everything, and trust no one," the book's description reads. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)