American actor, comedian and TV personality Sherri Shepherd is launching her own talk show titled Sherri, which is set to take over The Wendy Williams Show. As per Variety, the talk show, set to launch in fall 2022, will slide into the Fox O&O time slots that are currently held by 'The Wendy Williams Show', as the gossip queen, Wendy Williams, continues to be in recovery for health-related issues. Unstoppable With NBK: Balakrishna Has His Share of ‘Unstoppable’ Fun with Mahesh Babu on His Celebrity Talk Show.

Talking about the upcoming project, Shepherd said in a statement, "OMG! I am so excited to have my dream come true and debut my very own talk show SHERRI in the fall. I can't wait until I return to NY to host the show and merge everything I love...pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy. I am thankful to Debmar-Mercury and FOX for partnering with me on this show and look forward to this new journey." Jimmy Kimmel Slammed for Allegedly Making Racist Joke About BTS in the Latest Episode of His Talk Show (Watch Video).

Shepherd and her producing partner Jawn Murray will serve as executive producers along with executive producer and showrunner David Perler, who held similar roles for 12 out of 13 seasons of The Wendy Williams Show. Sherri, which will air on the Fox Television Stations and other broadcasters nationwide, is described as a daily talk show, centred around Shepherd, the actor, comedian, author and former co-host of The View.

As per People magazine, Shepherd's return to daytime TV comes nearly eight years since she was a permanent co-host on ABC's 'The View'. Shepherd first became a guest co-host on 'The View' in 2006 and shortly after she was named permanent co-host in 2007. Though she left the show in 2014, Shepherd made several appearances as a guest host during the following two years.

In addition, she also has experience guest-hosting other shows including 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' and 'To Tell The Truth'. More recently, she has been a co-host on FOX's 'Dish Nation'. Shepherd's popularity as a TV host was evident last year when she filled in for Wendy Williams amid the latter's ongoing health struggles. Shepherd first filled in for Williams in November and her turn as guest host earned 'The Wendy Williams Show' its highest ratings of the season.

As for Williams, her continued absence will remain for the rest of season 13, a source close to the situation previously told People magazine earlier this month. "Wendy won't be returning to the show for the rest of this season. Her healing is going slower than everyone had hoped. She continues to deal with a number of medical issues, including Graves' disease, and she and her team are taking it one day at a time," the source said.

"But reports of a stroke, drugs or addiction issues or a dementia diagnosis are all false. Whether Wendy can return in the fall will depend on how her healing goes over the summer. Her health is the most important thing," the source added. Williams experienced serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition last year.

